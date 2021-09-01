Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Sgt. Nick Booth of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for being named Prevention Resource Officer of the Year during the Logan County Board of Education’s regular session Tuesday, Aug. 24. Booth was awarded the distinction at the annual conference for the statewide PRO program in early August. From left, Deputy S.M. Jarrell; Logan County Board of Education Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White; Deputy Derrick Miller, LCBOE President Jeremy Farley; Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci; LCBOE board member Debbie Mendez; Booth; LCBOE member Harold McMillen; Lt. B.D. Cobb; Deputy B.K. Ratliff; and LCBOE member Barry Mullins.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

