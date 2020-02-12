LOGAN — Logan County may soon get three more prevention resource (PRO) officers for each middle school if a grant applied for by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department is approved.
During the Logan County Board of Education’s regular session Jan. 28, Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter and LCSD Victim’s Advocate Chris Trent outlined the 2020 COPS Hiring Grant from the United States Department of Justice, which would allow the department to hire three more PRO officers to be placed in the county’s three middle schools. Currently, all three high schools have a PRO officer under a $30,000 grant from the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services.
“The issue with the officers that are under the grant out of the Division of Justice is they are limited to they have to be in the high schools at least 32 hours a week,” Porter said, “so they only have six hours for the rest of the week to visit their middle schools and their grade schools that are in their jurisdiction and their district area — and they visit those a lot, to be honest with you.
“It would fit what’s going on, what we’re doing and what the program’s doing and make sure the children are safe, along with the education part of it, which makes it a good component to help our children fight the issues that they have today,” Porter added.
The grant money pays up to 75% of the officer’s salary, along with some benefits.
“I think it would greatly alleviate the concerns of parents to have those three other officers that can, kind of, rove around between the middle schools and the grade schools,” Trent said. “Basically, you would have some sort of coverage at every school within Logan County. I think parents would feel better, and I think students and staff would feel much safer, so I think it’s a net win, and I think it’s something Logan County would be way ahead of the game on.”
Porter also briefly discussed the recent reinstatement of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, which Logan County had several years back under former Sheriff Eddie Hunter at the high school level. She said the LCSD is working on obtaining the 10-week course literature for the program at the county’s grade schools.
The Logan County Board of Education was set to approve submitting the grant at their regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11. The deadline to submit the grant is March 11.
According to Porter, the PRO program began in Logan County in 2014 when Cpl. Derrick Miller was placed at Man High School, which was selected because it was the only school not located within a municipal jurisdiction. The program was later expanded to the other two high schools by request of the LCBOE.
Note: Chris Trent is a Republican candidate for Logan County Sheriff in 2020. He runs against four other Republican candidates: Mike Sheppard, Windell Hunter, Brandon Ulysses Conley and John D. Pridemore. The race includes one Democrat, Paul “P.D.” Clemens.