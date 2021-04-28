LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department collected 131 pounds of unwanted drugs from three drug takeback events.
According to Sheriff P.D. Clemens, 23 pounds of unwanted drugs were collected during the first event in Chapmanville on Friday, April 16. The second takeback, held in Man on Friday, April 23, saw a 36 pound takeback, and the final event at the Fountain Place Mall on Saturday, April 24, saw 72 pounds returned.
Combined with the county’s drug takeback boxes, 301 pounds of drugs were properly disposed.
The events were a first for Clemens, who took office as sheriff in January.
“We thought we’d make it more convenient for the public to bring their drugs in,” Clemens said. “Not everybody can drive from Chapmanville to Logan, or Man to Logan, and we wanted to have them in three different locations just to make it more convenient for the public.”
Clemens said he was surprised by the amount of drugs in the community that have gone unused.
“This was my first one, but I didn’t realize that there was that many drugs out there that people were not using, where (someone) had either passed away or just no longer needed those types of prescriptions,” Clemens said. “I think it’s a really good thing. I was astonished at the amount of drugs that we brought in, and I’m glad we were able to get them off the streets or keep somebody from stealing them.”
The drug takeback days were held in conjunction with the PIECES Coalition and the Logan County Prevention Coalition.