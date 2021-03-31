LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Logan County Probation Office, conducted a warrant roundup Monday, March 29, which totaled 15 arrests.
Charges included breaking and entering, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving revoked DUI, embezzlement, child neglect, possession of fentanyl and transferring/receiving stolen property. The majority of the warrants stemmed from failure to appear capiases from Circuit Court.
The warrant roundup is as follows, according to a press release from the LCSD:
- Allysa Hall, 20: Breaking and entering
- Whitney Jarrell, 20: Embezzlement
Failure to appear capias
- John Lambert, 33
- Samuel Hatfield, 27
- William “Spoon” Sumpter, 48
- Jesse J. McKinney, 54
- David Brown, 42
- Matthew Osborne, 20
- Donald Rosenbaum, 59
- Felicia Wilson, 34
- Kaila Stiltner, 34
- Wesley Crum, 37
- Robert Kenneda, 31
Failure to appear capias (x2)
- John Michael Eplin, 56
- Carol Blankenship, 40