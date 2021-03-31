Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Logan County Probation Office, conducted a warrant roundup Monday, March 29, which totaled 15 arrests.

Charges included breaking and entering, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving revoked DUI, embezzlement, child neglect, possession of fentanyl and transferring/receiving stolen property. The majority of the warrants stemmed from failure to appear capiases from Circuit Court.

The warrant roundup is as follows, according to a press release from the LCSD:

  • Allysa Hall, 20: Breaking and entering
  • Whitney Jarrell, 20: Embezzlement

Failure to appear capias

  • John Lambert, 33
  • Samuel Hatfield, 27
  • William “Spoon” Sumpter, 48
  • Jesse J. McKinney, 54
  • David Brown, 42
  • Matthew Osborne, 20
  • Donald Rosenbaum, 59
  • Felicia Wilson, 34
  • Kaila Stiltner, 34
  • Wesley Crum, 37
  • Robert Kenneda, 31

Failure to appear capias (x2)

  • John Michael Eplin, 56
  • Carol Blankenship, 40

