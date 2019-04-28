LOGAN — A Chapmanville woman was arrested April 19 after police said she was found with numerous illegal substances when she was caught shoplifting at the Fountain Place Walmart.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court on April 20, Officers J. Tincher and K. Conley with Logan police on April 19 responded to a shoplifting call at the store. When they arrived, the store's asset protection manager had the suspect, Jenna Rose Vance, 28, of Chapmanville, stopped at the door.
Tincher said in the complaint that when he checked Vance's purse for stolen merchandise, he could see syringes and pills inside. Vance reportedly immediately told police, "It's just salt in the bag, not meth."
Once back at the office, Conley located $62 in cash, a drug scale, small baggies, three white pills identified at 5 mg methadone, 10 broken pills of the anxiety medication buspirone, two blue 1 mg Xanax pills and a small bag of a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
The crystal-like substance was later field tested at the Logan Police Department, where it was positively identified as meth. The items stolen at Walmart totaled $18.81.
Vance is charged with shoplifting and possession with intent to deliver. She was arraigned on a $7,500 bond and, as of press time, is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.