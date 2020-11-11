The side of the Ernie Sullins Apartments building along Stratton Street in downtown Logan is finally getting a makeover, as pictured Monday, Nov. 9. The building sustained damage more than once — during a massive fire that destroyed the adjacent Fox Apartments complex on Nov. 8, 2019, and during a heavy wind storm in January 2020 that blew some of the remains of the Fox Apartments onto the side of the building.
Side of Ernie Sullins Apartments getting repaired
dvidovich
