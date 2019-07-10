HD Media
The Guyandotte River will be filled with kayakers and canoeists floating downstream during the second annual Great Guyandotte River Regatta beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13.
This event is being held to encourage the use of the Guyandotte River for recreation and promote the Guyandotte Water Trail, a designated West Virginia water trail. The Guyandotte Water Trail is a recreational trail for non-motorized boaters and fishermen. It stretches 160 miles through five counties from Wyoming County to Cabell County and has 25 river access points.
There is one put-in location in each of the five counties the river runs through, which are as follows: Barboursville Park in Barboursville, Branchland Park in Branchland, Peach Creek in Logan, Ned's Branch Bridge in Gilbert, Mullens Opportunity Center in Mullens.
A rain date is set for July 20. Registration is available at eventbrite.com and at each of the put-in locations. The registration fee is $10. Each participant will receive a Guyandotte Regatta T-shirt, a water bottle and a wristband.
Participants are encouraged to register by Wednesday, July 10, to ensure proper T-shirt size. Those registering after July 10 will be provided T-shirts as available.
The recommended age for participation is 8 years old and above. Participants are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device (PFD) while participating.
Visit www.guyandottewatertrail.com or call the National Coal Heritage office at 304-465-3720.