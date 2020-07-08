LOGAN – Logan County is now up to 30 cumulative and six active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
The latest case, confirmed Tuesday, is a 41-year-old man who is symptomatic and is managing symptoms at home. Out of the 30 total positive cases confirmed in Logan County, the county has six currently active cases of the virus – 22 have recovered and one has died.
Browning said the county’s case numbers are climbing at a slightly more rapid pace now that people are getting out and traveling more as a result of the summer season. He noted that the county was at 23 cumulative cases as of Sunday last week, so the number is climbing at roughly one case per day or so.
Browning added that about eight of the last nine cases in the county were related to travel.
“I really expect it to continue to do that throughout the summer,” Browning said. “That’s just the nature of it. That’s just the life that we’re in right now. Just protect yourself when you go somewhere.”
The Logan County Health Department hopes to continue to keep the active number of cases in the county under 10, Browning said, noting that three recent cases were marked as recovered on Monday.
Browning offered citizens three “Cs” of advice he gives to his own family to stay safe: avoid closed-in places, avoid crowded spaces, and avoid close contact.
“If you can’t do those three things, then I try to make sure that my family’s got a mask on or avoid the situation completely,” Browning said. “That’s the process and if you do that and you still get something, then that’s just how it is, you go along with it and say, ‘I done the best I could.’”
Going off that point, Browning encouraged citizens to wear masks when possible, citing studies in favor of its effectiveness. He also noted Gov. Jim Justice’s mask mandate implemented on Monday, saying that it will be up to business owners to determine how well that is enforced.
Statewide, West Virginia has a cumulative total of 3,461 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR). Of those cases, there have been 95 deaths and there is a 4.35% daily percent positive rate.
Nationwide in the United States, there have been a total of 2,932,596 cumulative confirmed cases, with 130,133 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).