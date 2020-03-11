CROWN — Six individuals, some from out of state, were arrested after Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say they were found while serving a warrant on a man for counterfeit money.
According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were made Wednesday, March 4, when deputies went to the residence of Tommy Doty, 44, of Crown, regarding counterfeit money. While at Doty’s residence, deputies say they encountered six other individuals who were either in possession of narcotics or had outstanding warrants.
Doty was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (steroids) and for an outstanding warrant for domestic assault/neglect.
Arrested alongside Doty were Dennis Osborne, 51, of Lorado for possession of methamphetamine and heroin; Brandy Williams, 42, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for possession of methamphetamine and for outstanding worthless check warrants from South Carolina; Tommy Overshine, 30, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for possession of methamphetamine; Autumn Hart, 26, of Huntington, for a parole violation warrant; and Destiny Lester, 23, of Wharncliffe, for giving false information and obstructing.
In other recent arrest reports, Cassandra Danielle Cline, 28, of Amherstdale, was charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, DUI and driving while suspended.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court and signed by Town of Man Officer J.M. Kennedy, on Feb. 29, he received a call through dispatch to a welfare check at the Giovanni’s restaurant in Man. Kennedy writes that when he arrived, he saw Cline passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with a small child in her lap with the engine still running.
Kennedy knocked on the window of the vehicle and woke Cline up, who reportedly showed signs of impairment such as slurred speech, glassy eyes and having a hard time standing. According to the complaint, Cline admitted to taking Neurontin and suboxone prior to operating the vehicle.
Child Protective Services were called, and Cline was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. She was then transported to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
Cline was arraigned on a bond of $7,500, which she has since posted.
Other recent arrest reports from Logan County Magistrate Court include:
- Morgan Eugene Martin II, 26, of Davin: Failure to update as a sex offender (four counts)
- Robin Lynn Whitt, 44, of Chapmanville: Driving revoked third offense; DUI; improper registration; no insurance; possession (marijuana)
- Brian Christopher Craddock, 46, of Ethel: Driving revoked DUI third offense; home confinement violation; defective equipment; false information
- Randy Scott Thacker, 35, of Roxboro, North Carolina: Prohibited person in possession of firearm; driving revoked DUI third offense
- Angela Michelle Browning, 48, of Lyburn: Shoplifting third offense; trespassing
- Larry Rashawn Turner, 37, of Logan: Failure to update as a sex offender.