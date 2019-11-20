LOGAN — Six art students from Logan High School will have artwork displayed at the Tamarack in Beckley until January.
The students were recently selected to have their work displayed as part of a statewide art show competition involving printmaking, which includes numerous types of art such as lithographs, etchings and relief printing. Out of nearly 400 submissions throughout West Virginia, only about 43 high school students were accepted, with six from Logan High School making the cut.
“I’m very proud of my students,” said LHS art teacher Stephen Justice. “They worked really hard, and they’re all really talented and gifted, and they love art, and it’s a joy to have them. It’s great that we can represent Logan County and our community here in such a fantastic and wonderful way, because the Tamarack, that’s a big venue, you know, that’s the state’s gallery, basically. It’s a big, big deal, you know, so I’m very happy and I’m very pleased.”
One student, Brooklyn White, had two pieces accepted into the competition — “Almost Heaven” and “Green Flounder in Green Glass.”
The other five students selected, along with their artwork, were:
- Meghan Newsome — “Flower Field, Hungry Bee”
- Emily Sells — “The Red Dragon”
- Tesia Ellis – “Mythical Magic Water Garden”
- Julie Campbell — “Welcome To The Jungle”
- Mara VanDaff — “The Blue Spider”
“I feel very thankful and blessed to be able to get to go to Tamarack because I want to do something in the art industry when I get older, and just to be able to be in an art gallery now at 14, I feel really accomplished with myself,” White said, “and I wouldn’t have done it without Mr. Justice pushing me to get to Tamarack.”
The display opened Nov. 15 and will remain until Jan. 6.
