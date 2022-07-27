Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Sky High Geckos & Exotics prides itself on being both an exotic pet store and facilitating rescue of exotic animals when they can.

Owner Crystal Little said her interest in exotic animals came at a young age.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

