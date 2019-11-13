CHARLESTON -- The second annual Small Communities, BIG Solutions conference is set for 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at BridgeValley Community & Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center, located at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.
Hosted by the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development, the event will showcase southern West Virginia successes and highlight what is working across the state’s 21 most southern counties.
“We received overwhelming positive feedback from our attendees and participants in last year’s conference, so we decided to make the conference an annual tradition,” said Sara Payne Scarbro, the alliance’s operations council chair. “There are so many individuals and organizations that are doing amazing work, and this conference gives attendees the opportunity to network, make new connections and learn about what is working well in southern West Virginia.”
Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development said, “We often don’t take the time to capture our successes and we may overlook what we are doing well. This conference is important because it allows us to push 'pause' to celebrate each other and learn about what is actually working in our communities and how to build upon those successes.”
The event will include updates from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, other government leaders, the West Virginia Department of Commerce, and business and education leaders.
Attendees will have an opportunity to attend various breakout sessions on various topics including addiction and recovery, workforce development, community revitalization, women’s issues and more.
The conference partners will also highlight seven individuals during a POWER of Performance awards ceremony during the conference.
The Small Communities, BIG Solutions conference is open to the public, but space is limited. The cost is $35 per person. To learn more about the conference and to register, visit Eventbrite.com or call Scarbro at 304-696-2889.