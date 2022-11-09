CHARLESTON — After two years of virtual conferences, the Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference is back and this time it’s at the University of Charleston.
Dr. Martin Roth, president of the University of Charleston, is excited about the opportunity to host this year’s conference, which is set for Nov. 15 to 17.
“As the newest member of the Alliance, the University of Charleston is honored to be part of this collaborative effort to foster economic and workforce development in our region,” Roth said. “Together our impact can be significant. This conference brings new ideas and the right mix of passionate people together to help strengthen West Virginia.”
The organizations part of the fifth year of the event are The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia (Alliance), Coalfield Development and the West Virginia Community Development Hub (WV Hub).
“The alliance presidents work tirelessly across West Virginia, and this conference is the perfect opportunity to drive impact in our smallest communities,” President of Marshall University and Chair of the Alliance Brad D. Smith said.
This event will showcase West Virginia successes and highlight the projects that are working to advance the state’s health, economy and communities.
Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president of external engagement for the Marshall University Research Corporation, chairs the planning committee.
“For the past two years, we have had such great conversations despite the challenges COVID-19 presented, but we are eager to gather again to share successes and receive updates from our state’s top leaders,” Scarbro said. “We are also excited for the opportunity to meet over three days — each with a daily focus.”
Scarbro says there are currently 97 speakers during the three days.
“This number is expected to grow,” she said.
The daily focus includes Tues., Nov. 15, Our Health; Wed., Nov. 16, Our Communities; and Thurs., Nov.17, Our Economy. The annual Power of Performance Awards will be presented during the Communities Day on Nov. 16.
Executive Director of the West Virginia Community Development Hub Stephanie Tyree says the conference has shown a light on the great work that’s being done throughout the state.
“Over the past four years, this conference has showcased the remarkable work that is happening across our state and the incredible potential we have to work across geographies, sectors and interests to build solutions together,” said Tyree. “As co-leader of Community Day, we are excited to share new ideas, appreciate the work others are doing around the state, and spark new collaborations.”
Founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Brandon Dennison says the conference highlights the success stories that make West Virginia special.
“This conference is all about making connections, celebrating and lifting up our state’s successes,” Dennison said. “Small Communities, BIG Solutions has sparked discussions around many different topic areas, I am especially excited to lead our workforce development panel again this year to discuss programs and initiatives that are advancing our state economic development and job opportunities.”
This is the first year that the University of Charleston has hosted the conference. BridgeValley Community and Technical Center was the previous host.
“We are expected to rotate the conference across the state, starting next year,” Scarbro added.
Over the four years, more than 1,000 people have participated in Small Communities, BIG Solutions, Scarbro said.
“We are excited to continue to grow that number,” she said.
Scarbro said the audience is a mix of leaders from government, economic development, education, health, community development and industry sectors.
“This event could not be possible if not from the loyal support of our sponsors,” she said.
This conference is open to all, but space is limited. Tickets are on sale through Nov. 10 and will not be on sale at the door. Tickets are priced at $35 a day or $75 for an all-access pass. For more information and purchase tickets visit www.wvsolutions.net.