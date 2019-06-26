What are you hoping for?
What would you want to say to a future governor about how he could make a difference in your life?
These are neither rhetorical questions nor platitudes to Stephen Smith, a community organizer who is vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2020 with a grassroots approach.
Smith says he has no formal platform. This summer, he's touring the state and building up a small army of volunteers - "county captains" and "constituency captains" - to ask these and a list of 12 other questions to 10,000 voters.
The campaign is logging the answers people provide in the Reach app - a political canvassing tool popularized by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in her unlikely primary victory over a powerful congressional Democrat in 2018.
Upon hitting 10,000 conversations, Smith said those responses will be synthesized into a formal platform and ratified sometime in November.
Until then, campaign literature distributed at a recent campaign stop at the Eastern Beckley Community Transformation Center offers a peek into Smith's progressive populism.
Among the campaign planks: no more giveaways to out-of-state landowners; tax cuts for the working class, tax hikes for the rich; Medicare-for-all; and Big Pharma pays for the drug epidemic.
Smith's campaign is not structured like others, and its outreach events are a far-cry from the standard candidate town hall. In Beckley, he invited a few of the 20 to 30 people in attendance to role-play, using folding chairs as props to represent the state's natural resources.
In his reenactment of West Virginia history, participants portrayed the extraction industries and the politicians in their pocket as they kicked their feet up and sprawled out over several chairs. This left "the rest of us," as Smith put it, to either cram onto the few chairs remaining or sit on the floor.
The politicians and coal barons, Smith said, take beyond their fair share and sow divisions as a means to divide and conquer.
"We play this left versus right, Christian versus Muslim, north versus south, over and over and over again," he said. "And every time we play that game, every time we fight for chairs, they win. They are counting on us fighting over chairs."
Smith's campaign strategy is something akin to a direct sales operation. Katey Lauer, Smith's campaign manager, said there are currently 207 "county captains" - organizers at the county level - and 128 "constituency captains" - political organizers focused on specific communities like social workers, public unions or veterans. All the captains are unpaid.
That's not to mention 41 down-ballot candidates at the state and local levels who took the "WV Can't Wait Pledge" promising to refuse corporate funding, be accessible to the public and more.
"I can't wait for my kids to be born and go through the same experiences of being a black male and being a black citizen, specifically in West Virginia, and go through those same things that I went through, because they were terrible, and they were traumatic," said Thad Breckenridge, constituency captain for "African-Americans Can't Wait" to the crowd in Beckley.
"For that, I want to build the better West Virginia for my child, the better West Virginia for my neighbors, the better West Virginia for my family and friends who are my brothers and sisters who are here right now, going and putting that grassroots action to work."
Breckenridge, 21, is a rising senior at Davis & Elkins college. His constituency team is comprised of 18 volunteers, seeking to build "a tangible, safe, stronghold headquarters for black communal thought."
His mother, Rashida Dickerson, is the Raleigh County captain. Mistrustful of politicians by nature, she said she found the simple act of asking for input goes a long way.
"Even though you foresee the tricks of politics, when somebody actually looks at you and says, 'What would you do if you were governor?,' it takes your guard down," she said.
The 2020 cycle will be tough on any Democrat. President Donald Trump, who remains popular in West Virginia, will be on the top of the ticket. Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice, a Trump ally, will be as well if he survives the GOP primary. In 2018, Republicans defeated the three Democrats running for the House of Representatives.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., narrowly won reelection in 2018 despite a long history winning races in landslides. He has also been thinking out loud of running in the gubernatorial primary, joining candidates Smith and Jody Murphy.
The potential for an uphill battle doesn't bother Dickerson. When asked, she said it's obvious which candidate would be the one looking out for a single mother like her.
"Stephen, Stephen and Stephen," she said.
Smith's campaign breaks the mold. It's working on a user-generated platform. Smith only joined the Democratic Party in January. His campaign slogan, "WV Can't Wait," self-evidently doesn't build name recognition.
But speaking to the Beckley crowd, whether it's through fundraising or platform building, Smith shares exactly who his target voters, donors and braintrust are.
"The people who don't get listened to," he said.