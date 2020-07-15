DESKINS ADDITION — Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, members of the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along W.Va. Route 119/26 Deskins Addition.
The checkpoint will last until midnight.
According to the WVSP, the primary purpose of the checkpoint is to “educate the motoring public about the effects of driving impaired either by alcohol, drugs or both.” Furthermore, the checkpoint should act as a deterrent for impaired driving.
During the checkpoint, drivers will be checked for other traffic infractions as well.
The project is funded through the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention.