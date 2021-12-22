WASHINGTON, D.C. — The age-old lesson of not putting something in writing if you don’t want to get caught seems to be a lost lesson in the age of social media, especially for participants of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Among the biggest takeaways so far from the Justice Department’s prosecution of the insurrection is how large a role social media has played, with much of the most damning evidence coming from rioters’ own words and videos.
Locally that came to a head Friday as Gracyn Courtright, 24, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was sentenced to serve 30 days in a federal prison for her role after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Courtright was an honor roll senior at the University of Kentucky at the time, had no criminal history and came from a well-off family, but her social media posts could not be ignored.
What’s yet to be seen is if Judge Royce C. Lamberth will have the same sympathy on former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans — who also shared his role on social media — should he be convicted of his Jan. 6-related charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
FBI agents have identified scores of rioters from public posts and records subpoenaed from social media platforms. Prosecutors use the posts to build cases. Judges now are citing defendants’ words and images as factors weighing in favor of tougher sentences.
As of Dec. 10, more than 50 people have been sentenced for federal crimes related to the insurrection. In at least 28 of those cases, prosecutors factored a defendant’s social media posts into their requests for stricter sentences, according to an Associated Press review of court records.
Many rioters used social media to celebrate the violence or spew hateful rhetoric. Others used it to spread misinformation, promote baseless conspiracy theories or play down their actions. Prosecutors also have accused a few defendants of trying to destroy evidence by deleting posts.
Approximately 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. About 150 of them have pleaded guilty. More than 20 defendants have been sentenced to jail or prison terms or to time already served. Over a dozen others received home confinement sentences.
Rioters’ statements, in person or on social media, aren’t the only consideration for prosecutors or judges. Justice Department sentencing memos say defendants also should be judged by whether they engaged in any violence or damaged property, whether they destroyed evidence, how long they spent inside the Capitol, where they went inside the building and whether they have shown sincere remorse.
The judges seem to be split on how much social media factors into their sentencings.
In Courtright’s case, a witness said Courtright told them on social media she had walked into “the chamber like the senate where desks are (sic).” The witness told Courtright she was embarrassed, a moron and asked how she felt about people who died during the breach. Courtright said she just thought it was cool. In another post, she wrote “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end more known XOXO”.
She also posted videos of her chanting inside the Capitol and said online the group was peaceful, despite there being evidence otherwise.
Cooper found Courtright was remorseful and did not understand her actions at the time, but noted her social media posts were disconcerting in sentencing her to serve 30 days. Prosecutors had asked for a six-month sentence, which Cooper said was an overreach.
Evans filmed himself, posting a now-deleted video live on Facebook as he pushed forward into the Capitol in a sea of people while screaming, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” However, before it was deleted, it was widely shared and ultimately helped the FBI identify him.
Evans was elected to the House of Delegates from Wayne County in November 2020 and sworn into office in December, but he resigned following his arrest at home by federal agents investigating him.
His case is still in the early stages and is set for a status conference Feb. 4, 2022.