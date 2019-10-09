In a beautification effort, crews spent all of the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 1, laying sod pallets on the lot where the Sayer building used to stand. The building collapsed April 26 and was demolished entirely in June.
— Logan Banner
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In a beautification effort, crews spent all of the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 1, laying sod pallets on the lot where the Sayer building used to stand. The building collapsed April 26 and was demolished entirely in June.
— Logan Banner
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.