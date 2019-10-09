20191009-log-soddedlot.jpg

Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner In a beautification effort, crews spent all of the morning and afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 1, laying sod pallets on the lot where the Sayer building used to stand. The building collapsed April 26 and was demolished entirely in June.

 Dylan Vidovich

— Logan Banner