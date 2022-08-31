Local historian Brandon Kirk, right, shows pieces of Haley family history to John “Jack” Haley, son of famous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Bill Haley, at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center on Monday.
Bill Haley was a musician who is widely known for pioneering the rock ‘n’ roll genre in the 1950s with his band Bill Haley & His Comets. On Monday, Haley’s son, John “Jack” Haley, was in the area to research family ties to West Virginia — one of whom was another influential musician.
Around 20 years ago, Haley said his daughter was researching family history when she came across the name of “Blind Ed” Haley, the nickname of James Edward Haley, who was a gifted musician largely known for his fiddle playing but also proficient as a vocalist, clawhammer banjoist, guitarist, mandolin player, pianist and organist. He got his nickname from his blindness, which was the result of a measles infection when he was 3 years old.
“Blind Ed” Haley was born in August 1885 on Trace Fork of Big Harts Creek in Logan County. He was the son of Milt and Imogene “Emmy” Haley.
Ed’s father, Milt, was involved in what is known as the Lincoln County Feud that occurred between the Brumfields and McCoys in the Harts Creek area between 1878 and 1890. In 2014, local historian Brandon Kirk, who is a descendant of the Brumfields, authored a book about the feud titled “Blood in West Virginia: Brumfield v. McCoy.”
Through his continued research, Jack Haley said he came across Kirk’s book and got in contact with Kirk, who sent him a copy. Haley said the book opened the doors to more family history he never knew.
“Everything I read, it was really, really fascinating, the family history,” Haley said. “I mean, all my life, telling people I had a famous father and most of them didn’t believe me, and now I go around and tell them, well, ‘Have you ever heard of “Blind Ed” Haley? He’s like one of the best fiddlers in the country. He’s like a second cousin twice removed, and his father was in the Lincoln County Feud and involved in that,’ and people just look at me and are like, ‘Yeah, who else is this guy related to?’ “ he quipped.
Haley, a South Jersey native who has resided in Cary, North Carolina, for the past seven years, said that upon reading the book, he told his wife, Patty, that they need to visit West Virginia and Kentucky the next time they make a trip to Ohio. That day came Monday, where their first stop was the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center to meet with Kirk.
According to Kirk, Haley’s ancestor, Benjamin Haley — grandfather of “Blind Ed” — was the first to come to the region before the Civil War, settling in the Ceredo and Cove Creek areas of Wayne County. Benjamin was a prominent unionist during the Civil War, serving as an officer in the Union Army and as an organizer to fight for the Union side.
After their initial meetup at the Chief Logan Lodge, Kirk drove Jack and Patty Haley to several areas significant to the family history, such as Kiahsville in Wayne County, where Benjamin Haley lived in about 1870; the old Dyer Cemetery, as Benjamin Haley married a Dyer; and parts of Harts Creek.
“I want to show him some of those sites relating to him,” Kirk said. “There’s a Ben Haley Branch near East Lynn, and then there’s some cemeteries for his family members still over there.”
In his later life, Benjamin Haley settled in Lewis County, Kentucky.
“That area is known by music scholars as a hotbed for fiddling in the early 20th century, and it just so happens Ben Haley was a fiddle player,” Kirk said, “so there’s a long heritage of music in his family.”
Kirk did much of the research alongside noted country and bluegrass musician John Hartford in the 1990s. Hartford died in 2001, and it was later that Kirk discovered a family connection between the famous Bill Haley and the Haley family line that he and Hartford researched.
Kirk said the research shows the power of family ancestry, noting its endless tourism opportunities.
“I’m just thrilled,” Kirk said. “I have chills just thinking about him being here and being able to connect this and show him things about his heritage, and the power this kind of material has to draw people here and see these places that, you know, could be developed a little better for tourists. The history is here, but you could drive by and not see it if it’s not marked or if there isn’t any kind of presence online to identify what happened here. There’s a lot’s happened here, and this is just another reminder about that.
“People come here all the time and connect with people like me and ask for help in finding places or learning about a certain thing, but they’re not usually from someone as famous as (Jack Haley’s) family,” Kirk said. “To me, that’s a real attention grabber. I’m just glad to be here helping with this.”