MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently announced the cast for its upcoming production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
The cast features Southern employees, Southern students and actors from three local theater organizations. The play will be directed by Bill France, who serves as Southern’s director of communications.
The show also marks a return to college-sponsored theatrical productions after a 15-year break. The last show that Southern produced was “Steel Magnolias” in the spring of 2007.
“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is based on the novel by Ken Kesey. The setting of this dramatic comedy is an Oregon mental institution in the late 1950s/early 1960s.
Randle McMurphy, played by Dominic Rodigheiro, is a charming rogue who contrives to serve a short sentence in a mental institution rather than in a prison. He makes his entrance into the psychiatric hospital, and tension ensues.
Nurse Ratched, played by Brittany Wallace, is a former military nurse who dominates the patients maliciously with her authoritarian rule using emasculating tactics to strip the men of their freedom.
McMurphy sees that Nurse Ratched’s control over the men is not helping them get better but keeping them in a low emotional state. This is a time when shock treatment and lobotomies were acceptable forms of “curing” patients.
The play will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, through Saturday, March 26, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
The movie version of the novel, which featured Jack Nicholson, swept the Academy Awards in 1976, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress.
The cast list is:
THE PATIENTS
Randle P. McMurphy — Dominic Rodighiero
Chief Bromden — Kevin Brian Johnson
Dale Harding — Denny Frost
Billy Bibbit — Josh Runyon
Cheswick — J. Christopher Gray
Scanlon — Jade Soul
Martini — Joshua Faust
Ruckley — Johnathon Spence
Fredricks — Bobby Phillips
THE STAFF
Nurse Ratched — Brittany Wallace
Aide Warren — Geoffrey Saunders
Aide Williams — Marksie Dunn
Dr. Spivey — Bill Cook
Nurse Flinn- Haylee Webb
Aide Turkle — Dr. Jeffrey Yeager
OTHERS
Candy Starr — Shana Nelson
Sandra — Kaity Dingess
The performances are part of a fundraising effort to upgrade its Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus, which will be the location of the shows. The facility was built as an add-on to the community college in the late 1980s.
A series of fundraising events are planned this year to bring the theater up to date. The planned upgrades include new curtains, sound, lighting and more. The theater is not only used by the local college but is also available to schools, organizations and groups.