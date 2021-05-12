May 12 is National Nurses Day, and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is celebrating its nursing students and all the working professionals in the field.
The theme for this year is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead.” This year the goal is to find voices and ideas for innovations and improvements to elevate the nursing practice and define what it means to provide compassionate, connected care.
Southern’s Student Nurses Association (SNA) promotes awareness and involvement in nursing education. The SNA supports the education of the student nurse as a professional and acts as a liaison between nursing faculty and nursing students. The SNA participates in educational and community service. Mentors for Southern’s SNA are Dr. Debra Mullins, Ed.D., MSN, APRN, FNP-BC and GNP-BC, first-year instructor, and Dr. Anitra Ellis, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, second-year instructor.
Highlights of the 2020-2021 academic year include:
LEADERSHIP: Three nursing students from Southern were chosen as officers for the West Virginia State Student Nurses Association. They were Secretary Harli Dingess, second-year student; Membership/Breakthrough to Nursing Director Kaitlyn Workman, first-year student; Newsletter Editor Ashlee McRoberts, first-year student; and student representative for the College on the Board of Governors, Casara Spry, second-year student.
SERVICE: Southern Nursing students, under the supervision of Ellis, participated in the COVID-19 vaccinations at the Coalfield Health Center. First-year nursing students collected clothing donations for the children’s units at Highland Hospital in Charleston, where they do their mental health clinical rotations. Students served as volunteers during the Red Cross blood drive.
EDUCATION: Twenty nursing students and three nursing faculty attended the annual West Virginia Nurses’ Association annual Policy Summit which was held virtually this year. The focus of this summit is to educate and encourage nurses to use their collective voice as change agents to strengthen policy for nursing and those they serve. Content included policy updates, effective communication strategies with a legislator, posters and patient advocacy. Tuition for the conference was funded by Southern West Virginia Community College’s Foundation. One student, Kaitlyn Workman, vice president of the SNA, was nominated and chosen to attend the virtual National Student Nurses’ Association annual conference. Her tuition for the conference was funded by the West Virginia Student Nurses’ association.