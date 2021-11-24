Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s new dean of Arts and Sciences Michael Jiles was born and raised in southern California. In Kern County, California, he was a tenured professor of Administration of Justice and Government and the division chair for Social Sciences for a rural community college.
Jiles began teaching as an adjunct instructor and program chair for a community college enforcement training program in Orange County, California.
Before his professorship, Jiles worked for over 20 years within law enforcement and local government management where he trained others in a variety of roles and situations.
Jiles has traced his ancestors to the Virginia/West Virginia area of Appalachia, where they moved to Oklahoma after the Civil War and then to Kern County, California, during the Dust Bowl and Depression. Jiles said he moved his wife and four kids to West Virginia to be close to his wife’s family and to enjoy mountain life.
Jiles says he struggled throughout his early education and did not graduate high school with his class. He was told by his high school counselor that he would be, “a waste of a professor’s time” if he went to college, and so he didn’t go back to school until he was nearly 30 years old.
He graduated with honors in his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s programs, and got his PhD in business administration and organizational leadership.
After his oldest child, Joshua, was diagnosed with autism, Jiles was also diagnosed with Asperger’s and dyscalculia by his son’s doctors. Jiles says his special struggles in school have made him devoted to helping students succeed.
“The faculty and staff here are wonderful and really devoted to helping students to succeed,” Jiles said. “There are many things to like here besides our students, the local community and our wonderful natural beauty. Southern provides many valuable educational and uplifting opportunities to the community.”