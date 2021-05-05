Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recognized several employees at its fourth annual Governance Day on Friday, April 30.
Joe Linville, who serves as director of facilities and campus operations for the Logan, Williamson, Boone, Lincoln and Wyoming/McDowell campuses, received the employee of the year award.
Southern’s President Dr. Pamela Alderman says Linville’s contribution during this difficult year has been significant.
“He oversaw the COVID testing and vaccinations on our campuses,” Alderman said. “Through his efforts, we were able to fully vaccinate 55 to 60% of our employees, allied health and nursing students. ... Joe is consistent and always willing to work with and accommodate. We are lucky to have him.”
Two faculty members and two staff members were also recognized.
Alderman called this year’s Savas Kostas Awards for Excellence recipients more than deserving.
Jennifer Dove, administrative assistant to the president; Adrian May, controller; Rick Thompson, professor of computer information technology; and Misha Herndon, coordinator surgical technology program, were given certificates and a monetary award.
The awards are given in recognition for significant contributions to the college, the community, and to improve education in southern West Virginia. The awards are presented each year in memory of George Kostas.