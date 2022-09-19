Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20220921-cvn-southern.jpg

Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, Ed.D, recently received an extension of her contract as President of Southern WV Community & Technical College.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT GAY — Pamela L. Alderman, Ed.D, received a new, three-year contract last week as president of Southern WV Community & Technical College.

Alderman has served as president since May 11, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you