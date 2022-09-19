MOUNT GAY — Pamela L. Alderman, Ed.D, received a new, three-year contract last week as president of Southern WV Community & Technical College.
Alderman has served as president since May 11, 2020.
According to a news release from the school, Alderman has been instrumental in introducing new programs — both academic and workforce development — growing existing ones, building a stronger partnership with the community and increasing enrollment.
She is the first alum from Southern to serve as president. Alderman has more than 45 years of experience in nursing and 35 years in higher education, which includes teaching at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree levels and higher education administration.
Her work experience includes 30 years at Southern in various faculty and administrative positions. Before returning to Southern, Alderman served for almost five years as dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences, chair of the Capito Department of Nursing and professor of nursing at the University of Charleston.
She has an extensive background in accreditation, curriculum development, grants, leadership, legislation and regulation.
Alderman graduated from Southern West Virginia Community College in 1977 with an associate degree of science in nursing and an associate degree of arts in general studies. She graduated from West Virginia University in 1987 and in 1990, earning a bachelor degree of science in nursing and a master degree of science in nursing. In 2012, she received her doctor of education degree with an area of emphasis in leadership and Appalachian studies from Marshall University.