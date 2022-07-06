WILLIAMSON — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted a graduation ceremony for its first graduating class from its new CDL and lineman programs Wednesday, June 29, on the college’s Williamson campus.
Southern President Pamela Alderman said the program was a challenging one, so the students should be commended for their work.
“I want to thank the families that have supported these graduates during the time that they’ve been with us,” Alderman said. “Thank you for your dedication, allowing them to be with us. This is not an easy program, as you know, but it is well worth what they put into it.”
Alderman said hopes for this type of program had been around for a while, and she said once the ball started rolling those dreams became a reality quicker than she could have imagined.
Instructor Charles Isaacs said the class of eight students was a pleasure to work with, and that he will not soon forget his first set of students.
“All in all, I am very thrilled they had me to be able to teach these young men,” Isaacs said. “There’s a lot of intricacies, there’s a lot of safety that goes into the program.”
Isaacs also thanked Southern’s leadership for their visions for the program and support through the completion of the first class. He also said one of the graduates, Christopher Muncy, will return as an instructor for the program’s next class.
The first class of graduates:
Gregory Paul Browning II — Dingess
Isaiah Malik Hill — Holden
Kevin Michael Hutchinson — Logan
Glen Brad Lowe — Hatfield, Kentucky
Christian Shay Morgan — Lorado
Christopher Ryan Muncy — Delbarton
Claude Dale Osborne Jr. — Lenore
Kyle Anthony Parsley — Chapmanville
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.