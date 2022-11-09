WILLIAMSON — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College honored nine graduates from its second Lineman/CDL class on Oct. 29.
After the celebration at the Applied Technology Center on the Williamson Campus, the graduates showcased what they learned during the 16-week course.
“We are so proud of these students and what they have accomplished during their time at Southern,” said Charles Isaacs, lineman instructor at Southern.
This cohort of students left Southern with a Class–A Commercial Driver’s License, an Occupational Safety Health Administration training card and a lineman certification.
Each student graduated with a job already in place. Students either went to Pike Corporation or Tren Services, Inc.
Five of the graduates are from Mingo County, three are from Logan, and one is from Boone County.
“Amazingly, Southern was able to help employ nine Southern West Virginia residents,” said Jay Lester, workforce director at Southern. “This program has a huge impact on our community and the surrounding region.”
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is currently testing for its next Lineman/CDL class. The next cohort will begin in January. Limited spots are available.
The second class of graduates includes Dustin Dale Brown of Foster; Johnny Mack Bryant III and Caleb Jordan Newsome of Lenore; Jared Thomas Chapman of Switzer; Caleb Shawn Farmer and Silas James Frye of Chapmanville; and William Blake Noe, Clarence Wesley Stanley and Joseph Blake West of Williamson.