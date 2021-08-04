Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is gearing up for an event that will bring all of its offices together for a one-shop approach to registration.
Destination Registration will be offered from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 13, on the Logan campus, the Williamson campus and online at https://www.southernwv.edu/ssconnect/.
“We are bringing together all our offices together for one convenient event,” said Darrell Taylor, chief student services officer for SWVCTC. “We won’t run students from one office to another, or from one building to another. We will bring advisors, financial aid representatives and our business office together. Everything will be taken care of in one spot.”
Southern has more than 50 accredited programs with one of the lowest tuition rates in the nation. Their former students have succeeded and advanced through all career levels.
“Southern offers in-person and online learning, classes that fit into our students’ busy schedule, and we can help you get your education paid for with scholarships and financial aid,” said SWVCTC President Dr. Pam Alderman. “We have partnered with other schools and universities, so our students can even further their education. No matter where you are heading, make Southern the first step.”