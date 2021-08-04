Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Meloney Erlewine McRoberts attended the National Conference for the Association of Surgical Technologists last week and was awarded as a recipient of the “F.A.S.T.” award (Fellows of the Association of Surgical Technologists).
She was one of 17 people selected from hundreds of applicants who were reviewed and selected by the executive board. McRoberts represented the state as the president of the West Virginia State Assembly.
AST awards the FAST designation to surgical technologists whose professional activities have been devoted to the practice of surgical technology, and who abide by the AST Code of Ethics and standards of practice.