MOUNT GAY - Melissa Wilhite, a second-year medical assisting student at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, brought home a gold medal during the National SkillsUSA Competition in Louisville in June.
"This was just the best experience ever!" Wilhite said. "I was competing against LPNs and other MA students from around the country. I honestly didn't think I'd place."
Wilhite, who lives at Johns Creek, Kentucky, also competed during the SkillsUSA state competition in Fairmont in March. She brought home the gold during that competition, as well.
There were various stations of competition for the Medical Assisting portion, including conversions of medications, urinalyses, coding and preparing a sterile site.
Wilhite credits her bond with Southern's Medical Assisting Instructor Ashley Starkey as a major contributor to her success.
"Mrs. Starkey is the most amazing instructor," Wilhite said. "She was always there to give me support when I didn't believe in myself. She was beside me, encouraging me, pushing me. She was always there to help."
"Melissa's drive, determination, intelligence, and compassion are truly remarkable," Starkey said. "The medical field is lucky to have her, and she has proven time and time again that nothing will stand in the way of he dreams."