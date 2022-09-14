MOUNT GAY — Southern WV Community & Technical College will host a grand opening/ribbon cutting for its newly remodeled Nursing Department at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Southern completed the application process for its new 16-month Accelerated Weekend option of its Nursing Program. It was the result of a $985,000 award from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.
The award was part of $48 million to support new and expanded initiatives. They were administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System.
The investment is expected to support 20 more new nursing students in the weekend option. Ten more traditional students started classes this fall with more to be added in January 2023.
This program is geared toward applicants who are experienced learners and have a minimum of an associate degree and current licenses from Allied Health programs such as Medical Assisting, Medical Laboratory Technology, Paramedic Science, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Care Technology, Surgical Technologist or LPN license. Applications were also accepted from those with an unrelated bachelor’s or master’s degree.
“This will provide a great opportunity for our students, but it will also fill a gap in the nursing shortage in our region,” said Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman. “We are grateful to Governor Justice for making this possible for our college, our students and our region.”
The celebration will be in the second floor lobby of Building C (campus entrance). It is open to the public, and guided tours and lunch will be provided.