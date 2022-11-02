Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

FOSTER — In a low-slung government-issue building tucked into a Southern West Virginia hollow, a new generation of forest rangers, park employees, motel clerks and rafting guides is being trained.

The trainees, all high school students, are part of the Boone County Technical Center’s Adventure Tourism Program.

