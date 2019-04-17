HD Media
MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is adding a Medical Coding Certificate Program, beginning with the Fall 2019 semester.
Southern's Medical Coding Certificate Program is fully online, and students can earn their certificate in as little as one year. Students who complete the program and earn their certificate will be able to work with healthcare organizations to ensure patient information is accurately captured for reporting and optimal reimbursement. There is also the potential to work from home.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Medical Coding field is growing at a national rate of 15 percent.
For more information, visit southernwv.edu or contact instructor Tricia Lowe at Tricia.Lowe@southernwv.edu.