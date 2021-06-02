With Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Early College Academy, students can graduate with an associate in arts degree from college at the same time they graduate from high school.
The credits are also 100% transferrable toward a bachelor’s degree.
Students begin their first ECA semester with Math 121, English 101 and Orientation 110 because many high school graduates that the school serves do not get the score needed on their ACT or SAT to document college readiness. The importance of passing these courses early makes those test scores irrelevant and graduates can now apply to a program right out of high school. Students not college-ready in math and English right out of high school cannot apply to any allied health or nursing program, therefore, it adds a third year to their associate in arts (two-year) degree.
Students planning to earn a degree at a four-year institution may complete the first two years at SWVCTC.
For more information, visit https://www.southernwv.edu/early-college-academy/.