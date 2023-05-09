YUMA — Since acquiring the Special Occasions event center located at Yuma Camp on W.Va. Route 44 in February, David and Crystal Gore have been hard at work opening the facility back up for events as well as coming up with new ways to utilize it.
The two purchased the property — along with decorations — from original owner Angie Rice on Feb. 20 for $450,000. Located on three acres of landscaped grounds in the Yuma area, the facility is over 10,000 square feet in size and features two separate event spaces, a large commercial kitchen and a warehouse of decorations that overflows into the attic.
The building can easily accommodate over 300 people, which dwarfs the Gores’ original event space, The Studio Event Center, located at the mouth of W.Va. 44. That space could only hold, at max, around 64 guests.
Crystal Gore said she and her husband were working on renovating another property they owned near The Studio for bigger event coverage when they lucked into purchasing Special Occasions.
“The way it all worked out just seemed like God’s will because we had just started renovations on another property back in February to build out an event space that was only going to be around 2,500 square feet,” Gore said, “and it was going to take us several months to complete that work and cost quite a bit of money. As luck would have it, Angie reached out to us about planning a celebration just as we were beginning those renovations and conversations led to her asking if we were interested in buying the Special Occasions facility. We met with her on Sunday, Feb. 19, made an offer, and then actually closed on the deal the following day — all in less than 24 hours — so, it all happened quickly and unexpectedly. We are very thankful and feel very blessed.”
Since that time, several large events have already been held in the space under the new ownership. They include prom for Beth Haven Christian School, a fundraiser for Southern Elite, several showers and birthday parties and a group of Logan High School students on their prom night. The Woman’s Club of Logan is scheduled to host a purse bingo night there on May 19.
Gore said she and her husband are also experimenting with other ideas to utilize the facility for, such as a lunch buffet. Special Occasions was opened for that exact purpose this past Sunday afternoon, with food prepared by Tonya Williamson and live music provided by Brayden Williamson.
“It’s too nice of a venue to be sitting idle, and our goal is to put it to good use,” Gore said. “We plan to have offer some other events for the public this summer. We always hear people talking about wanting more food and dining options in our area, so we thought we’d test the waters to see how well a lunch buffet on Sunday would do, and that’s what we did. We had a good turnout and everyone seemed to really enjoy it, so we may try it again.”
Gore noted that the facility’s size means that regular employees will likely eventually be hired. For now, labor is being contracted out on an as-needed basis.
Gore said she also offers off-site decorating and equipment rental.
“Even if you aren’t hosting your event at our facility, we can still assist with decorations, balloon arches, backdrops, center pieces, linens, tables and chairs, etc.,” Gore said. “Just give us a call and we’ll be eager to assist anyone on any budget.”