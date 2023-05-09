Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

YUMA — Since acquiring the Special Occasions event center located at Yuma Camp on W.Va. Route 44 in February, David and Crystal Gore have been hard at work opening the facility back up for events as well as coming up with new ways to utilize it.

The two purchased the property — along with decorations — from original owner Angie Rice on Feb. 20 for $450,000. Located on three acres of landscaped grounds in the Yuma area, the facility is over 10,000 square feet in size and features two separate event spaces, a large commercial kitchen and a warehouse of decorations that overflows into the attic.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you