CHAPMANVILLE — A Chapmanville man who was dressed as Spiderman was given several charges after police accuse him of battery on an officer and attempting to disarm an officer.
The incident reportedly happened Tuesday, March 10, at the Speedway convenience store in Chapmanville. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Sgt. J.N. Sheppard of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at around 11 p.m. regarding a man dressed like Spiderman screaming and yelling at people in the store’s parking lot.
When Sheppard arrived, he observed Rickey Aaron Bailey, 32, of Chapmanville, standing near the front of the building. Sheppard spoke to the cashier, who said that Bailey had been outside for a while yelling and screaming at customers.
Sheppard went outside to speak to Bailey, who reportedly became irate and began screaming at Sheppard. Bailey was told to calm down, and he began to walk away.
After being told to stop several times, Bailey began to run, and Sheppard tackled him to the ground, at which time Sheppard writes that Bailey began fighting with him. Sheppard gave several verbal commands to stop, and a bystander attempted to help restrain Bailey.
Sheppard writes that, during the altercation, Bailey grabbed his gun. Bailey was finally placed into handcuffs. Deputy J.C. Morrison arrived on scene to assist, and when he went to place Bailey into the patrol vehicle, he reportedly began kicking at Morrison.
Sheppard sprayed a one-second burst of Vexor pepper spray into Bailey’s face. While he was in the back of the patrol vehicle, Bailey reportedly managed to get out of his handcuffs. He was pulled back out of the car to further restrain him, at which time he began to kick at the officers.
Bailey was placed into a hobble restraint and into the back of the patrol vehicle. He was transported to the Chapmanville Police Department to be processed.
Bailey has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, fleeing (no vehicle), battery on an officer and attempting to disarm a police officer. Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson arraigned him on a $25,000 bond, and he is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.