With 29 years of experience as an attorney and 23 of those in Logan County, independent candidate Joe Spradling hopes to provide an alternative for voters choosing the next Logan County prosecuting attorney on Nov. 3.
Born and raised in Charleston, Spradling majored in mechanical engineering at West Virginia Tech. He worked in the coal industry for Westinghouse Electric, which sent him to Birmingham, Alabama. While there, Spradling obtained his law degree in 1990 from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.
Spradling practiced law in Alabama for several years and eventually relocated to Logan. His general practice has largely focused on cases of criminal law and juvenile justice, and he worked as a public defender for several years. Spradling has run for prosecuting attorney in previous elections.
“I just didn’t want to have a situation where we had just one candidate,” Spradling said.
Spradling entered the race in late July and is opposed by Democrat David Wandling, an assistant prosecuting attorney for the county. The winner will succeed incumbent prosecuting attorney John Bennett, who chose not to seek re-election after serving for 12 years.
If elected, Spradling says his first goal is to have cases timely indicted and timely tried.
“I would not want anything to go beyond the first term of court, if I can help it,” Spradling said. “Sometimes it has to, but I would try to get things cleaned out within six months of the event.”
Spradling also says he would hold more trials because he thinks trials are necessary for transparency.
“Besides voting, it’s the only direct participating that citizens have in democracy, much less the judicial system,” he said. “Jury trials keep the system honest, and I don’t think jury trials should be a rarity, but we cannot try every case that’s indicted in this county to a jury trial. We should have jury trials as a regular matter. We have two circuit courts, and we can certainly do one a week, and we should.”
On the county’s costly jail bill, Spradling reiterated his quick trials proposal and said he would not utilize pretrial jail on cases, adding that he would just indict and try them on the term of court they are indicted in, or dispose of the case if it doesn’t happen.
Spradling said he would spend his resources trying to bring large indictments.
“I wouldn’t have this business of going out and making three buys and let them to plea to one and go to home confinement and back,” he said. “If I’m going to spend the county’s resources and the state’s resources to go out and make undercover buys, if I get three, I’m going to try three and make them plea the three, because that’s the only way the state can get a substantial sentence.”
Spradling also said the county needs to focus on indicting bigger cases instead of “low-hanging fruit” that do not result in much of a sentence.
“You’re not going to catch big drug dealers with $50 buys,” Spradling said. “No self-respecting drug dealer is going to sell you drugs for $50, and it seems to be that’s what we’re going for.”
Spradling said he is not a fan of drug and family courts.
“My opinion is I’m not a fan and the reason is the people that are in them are laughing about it,” Spradling said. “I particularly don’t like the fact that if it’s a part of a sentence because, I mean, you go to drug court, you can’t work, somebody has to pay and you have to be charged with a crime, so the only people that benefits is people that have a family to support them and pay their bills while they’re out there going to drug court and if it’s part of a sentence, they’re just doing it to stay out of jail. Also, the way it’s being run, it runs up the jail bill, and if somebody goes to drug court and they test, and they know ahead of time if you go out there and party and get high and you get caught, you go to jail for a week or whatever — there’s a lot of people taking that risk.
“It’s a lifestyle. I don’t like to see treatment become a lifestyle, and it’s been a problem, so I’m not a fan,” Spradling said.
Despite his misgivings, Spradling said drug and family courts are the primary function of the circuit judges and not the prosecuting attorney.
“I have to be for any treatment that helps at all, but I’m not for substituting treatment for a sentence,” Spradling said. “If you’re going to do that, just put them on probation and let them seek their treatment or do what you can.”
Spradling says the prosecuting attorney’s communication with law enforcement and victims is “essential,” but it should not overrun the position’s most basic mission — to try cases to jurists. He said the county’s victim’s compensation fund should reach farther than it currently does.
As prosecuting attorney, Spradling says he would hold more preliminary hearings in magistrate court instead of waiving them because preliminaries are a good method of testing the evidence at hand. He said he would reduce waivers as much as possible because different magistrates handle different cases on any given day.
Spradling is against the judicial philosophy of stacking cases because he feels tackling the overall core of the case is more efficient.
“That’s a philosophy that differs between different prosecutors, but I would tell the policemen — I can’t tell them what to do — but I would inform them that you don’t have to try to go out there and charge five felonies hoping they’ll plead to one on my account,” Spradling said. “If there’s one and that’s a trial or a plea for one and that’s what we’re going to end up doing, I would just charge for the heart of the matter and save a lot of time and a lot of resources.”
To manage the finances of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Spradling said he would try to prosecute “better” cases, saying that the office used to have twice the amount of indictments it does now with fewer assistant prosecutors at the helm. He said he would work reasonably within the budget allotted to the office by the Logan County Commission and would pursue some grants.
Spradling, who lives at Hidden Valley near Chapmanville, has made an issue out of his opponent’s residence of Charleston.
“It’s important for a number of reasons — one, it’s just a practical thing. If you live here, you spend more time here,” Spradling said. “Prosecuting attorney is not just a salary job that you can come and put nine-and-a-half hours in and go home. The workplace is Logan County, and the hours are 24/7. It is an elected office. You are a county official. The citizens of Logan County would not put up with having a sheriff that lived in Charleston, or their county commissioners living in Beckley.”
Spradling says his work and life experience prior to becoming an attorney will help him succeed if he is elected.
“I don’t think you should have a law degree with less than 10 years experience working in something else — I feel that strongly about it, because most lawyers do not screw up on the law, they screw up on the facts,” Spradling said. “It is very difficult to stand up in front of a jury of experienced people with all kinds of experienced work if you really haven’t been there enough to talk with people. Connecting with a jury is what I do best, and it’s because I have other experiences.”