LOGAN — The West Virginia Department of Education has approved the nearly $8.4 million project to upgrade the electrical and HVAC system at Logan High School.
Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman made the announcement during the action items section of the Logan County Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 13.
With the county school district currently under a state takeover, the state department had already pre-approved the action item, along with the others on the agenda, prior to the meeting.
Logan High School is one of several school facilities in the county selected for upgrades to its HVAC system using funding from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF). The ESSERF money was doled out to counties as part of the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
Williamson Shriver Architects, based out of Charleston, is the architectural firm hired by Logan County Schools to perform the ESSERF related projects. As previously reported by The Logan Banner, two architects with the firm were at the board’s previous meeting on Nov. 17, where they revealed that an out-of-code electrical system at Logan High will prevent them from conducting the HVAC upgrades unless the electrical system is replaced.
Electrical problems, they said, include out-of-date wiring and subpanels in need of replacement, and a main distribution panel that is “on its last legs.” The result of the electrical findings caused the project to go $3.5 million over budget to an estimated total of $8,393,478.
Under the approved project, $4,887,896 is to be paid from the ESSERF funding. The remainder of the project, totaling $3,505,482, will be paid for using county funds.
Jason Shantie and Greg Martin, the two officials from Williamson Shriver who visited the Nov. 17 board meeting, also noted that the project might take until the fall of 2024 to complete due to issues with supply. Their goal, they said, is to complete the project during the summer of 2024 while students are out of the building, but if they are unable to do so, a building shutdown of around a month or so will be necessary.
Williamson Shriver is also on retainer to perform upgrades to Logan High School’s fire alarm system, which will also require the electrical upgrades first.
During the Logan County Board of Education’s Dec. 13 meeting, county director of operations and maintenance Stephen Pritchard gave a general update on facilities throughout the county. Some of those updates were related to Logan High School.
Pritchard said that on Nov. 18, a breaker box in the school caught fire during school hours, resulting in students being sent home. The district’s maintenance department was able to replace the breaker with one taken from the former Chapmanville High School over Thanksgiving break while students were out of the building.
Pritchard said the fire marshal, as well as the facilities department with the West Virginia Department of Education, inspected the building and deemed it safe for students and faculty to return. Ironically, that incident occurred less than 24 hours after Williamson Shriver revealed the school’s electrical issues.
“Everything turned out a lot better than it could have,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard also gave an update about a gas leak situation at the school on Dec. 2, an incident which did not result in students being sent home. He said a teacher in a second-floor science lab had gone into their classroom early and had accidentally left the gas on. The mistake led to the discovery a small gas leak on the first floor under the classroom, which was remedied with new pipe and installation of an additional shutoff valve.
In other facility related news, Pritchard said the shipping date for the new gearbox for Chapmanville Primary School’s HVAC upgrades has been delayed to Jan. 8. The tentative arrival date is Jan. 20 and the county plans to install it over spring break, scheduled April 3-7.
At Chapmanville Middle School, 85% of construction for their HVAC upgrade project has been completed, Pritchard said. He said the county is now just awaiting the units to arrive.
Logan Middle School’s roof replacement project is 98% complete, Pritchard said. The only area still incomplete is above the chiller in the boiler room due to more construction being done.
Pritchard said the county has been taking bids for materials to replace the glass classroom doors at Holden Elementary, which was an issue outlined in the state special circumstance review of Logan County Schools that resulted in the state’s takeover. Pritchard said the project will be roughly $1,000 per door and their replacement will be performed as a summer maintenance project.
Holden Elementary is also slated for a potential sand filtration project to update its water purification system. The project, by Pritchard’s estimate, will cost around $25,000.
A DEP report of the wastewater system at Hugh Dingess Elementary, Pritchard said, revealed that the school needs an entire system overall, which could cost upwards of $125,000 to $150,000. He said Williamson Shriver is on retainer to assess those needs.
Superintendent Huffman said the county is formulating how to provide a secure entry point for Man Middle School, another issue noted in the special circumstance review. He said the county hopes to make that a summer maintenance project as well.
Board member Barry Mullins asked about anticipated electrical issues at Man High School, which opened the same year as Logan and is a near identical building architecturally. Huffman said Williamson Shriver will assess that building and if the anticipated problems are found, the county will submit for a Major Improvement Program (MIP) grant to the West Virginia School Building Authority to assist in funding the needed repairs.