Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve a state takeover of the Logan County school system after the findings of a special onsite review were released.

The members of the state board met in special session Thursday morning to hear the results of the state’s special circumstance review of Logan County Schools, which was performed Sept. 15 by state officials. The report detailed widespread issues and noncompliance in numerous focus areas including executive leadership, county board members, central office staff and finances.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you