A team from the West Virginia Department of Education appeared in several Logan County schools and at the district's central office, pictured, unannounced on Sept. 15 to conduct a "special circumstance review" of the county.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHARLESTON — The findings from a “special circumstance review” of Logan County Schools by the state Department of Education is scheduled for presentation during a special session of the state school board in Charleston on Thursday at 10 a.m.

According to a recent statement by the West Virginia Department of Education, a team from the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability made an unannounced appearance at several schools in Logan County, as well the county’s central administrative offices, on the morning of Sept. 15. The statement reads that the team was there to “investigate official complaints submitted to the WVDE as well as documentation submitted to the WVDE through routine Federal Programs monitoring.”

