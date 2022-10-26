A team from the West Virginia Department of Education appeared in several Logan County schools and at the district's central office, pictured, unannounced on Sept. 15 to conduct a "special circumstance review" of the county.
CHARLESTON — The findings from a “special circumstance review” of Logan County Schools by the state Department of Education is scheduled for presentation during a special session of the state school board in Charleston on Thursday at 10 a.m.
According to a recent statement by the West Virginia Department of Education, a team from the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability made an unannounced appearance at several schools in Logan County, as well the county’s central administrative offices, on the morning of Sept. 15. The statement reads that the team was there to “investigate official complaints submitted to the WVDE as well as documentation submitted to the WVDE through routine Federal Programs monitoring.”
The WVDE states that the review focused on multiple areas in the county. The investigation included a review of documents and interviews of county personnel.
The president of the state board is Paul Hardesty, who formerly served as the president of Logan County Board of Education from 2016-2019.
The WVDE conducts on-site reviews to make recommendations to counties and schools as appropriate, and to the state board for measures deemed necessary.