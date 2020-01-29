The West Virginia 2020 election filing period ended Saturday, Jan. 25. Barring any applications that were postmarked by that date, this is a complete list of candidates for state offices.

The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

U.S. SENATOR from

West Virginia

Incumbent: Shelley Moore Capito (R), running for re-election.

Democrat: Richard Ojeda of Holden, Paula Jean Swearengin of Sophia, Richie Robb of South Charleston.

Republican: Shelley Moore Capito of Charleston, Allen Whitt of Kenna, Larry Eugene Butcher of Washington.

U.S. CONGRESS

District 1, West Virginia

Incumbent: David McKinley (R), seeking re-election.

Democrat: Natalie Cline of Wheeling, Tom Payne of Keyser.

Republican: David B. McKinley of Wheeling.

U.S. CONGRESS

District 2, West Virginia

Incumbent: Alex Mooney (R), running for re-election.

Democrat: Cathy Kunkel of Charleston.

Republican: Alex Mooney of Charles Town, Matthew Hahn of Berkeley Springs.

U.S. CONGRESS

District 3, West Virginia

Incumbent: Carol Miller (R), seeking re-election.

Democrat: Jeff Lewis of Milton, Hilary Turner of Huntington, Paul E. Davis of Huntington, Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.

Republican: Russell Siegel of Lewisburg, Carol Miller of Huntington.

WEST VIRGINIA

governor

Incumbent: Jim Justice (R), running for re-election.

Democrat: Ben Salango of Charleston, Ron Stollings of Danville, Stephen Smith of Charleston, Jody Murphy of Parkersburg, Douglas Hughes of Logan.

Republican: Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg, Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg, Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport, Doug Six of Burton, Jim Justice of Lewisburg, Brooke Lunsford of Salt Rock, Charles R. Sheedy Sr. of Cameron.

West Virginia

attorney general

Incumbent: Patrick Morrisey (R), seeking re-election

Democrat: Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond, Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin.

Republican: Patrick Morrisey of Harpers Ferry.

West Virginia

auditor

Incumbent: John McCuskey (R), running for re-election.

Democrat: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor of St. Albans.

Republican: John “JB” McCuskey of Charleston.

West Virginia

commissioner of

agriculture

Incumbent: Kent Leonhardt (R), seeking re-election.

Democrat: Dave Miller of Tunnelton, Bob Beach of Morgantown, WM J.R. Keplinger of Moorefield.

Republican: Kent Leonhardt of Fairview, Roy Ramey of Lesage.

WEST VIRGINIA

SECRETARY OF STATE

Incumbent: Mac Warner (R), running for re-election.

Democrat: Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant.

Republican: Mac Warner of Charleston.

WEST VIRGINIA

TREASURER

Incumbent: John Perdue (D), running for re-election

Democrat: John Perdue of Cross Lanes.

Republican: Riley Moore of Harpers Ferry.

WEST VIRGINIA

SUPREME COURT —

DIVISION 1 SEAT

Incumbent: Tim Armstead, running for election.

Nonpartisan Filings: Richard Neely of Charleston, Tim Armstead, David Hummel Jr.

WEST VIRGINIA

SUPREME COURT —

DIVISION 2 SEAT

Incumbent: Margaret Workman

Nonpartisan Filings: Joanna Tabit of Charleston, Kristina “Kris” Raynes, William R. “Bill” Wooten, Jim Douglas.

WEST VIRGINIA

SUPREME COURT —

DIVISION 3 SEAT

Incumbent: John A. Hutchison, filed for election.

Nonpartisan Filings: John A. Hutchison of Beckley, Lora A. Dyer of Ripley, Bill Schwartz.