The West Virginia 2020 election filing period ended Saturday, Jan. 25. Barring any applications that were postmarked by that date, this is a complete list of candidates for state offices.
The West Virginia primary election is Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
U.S. SENATOR from
West Virginia
Incumbent: Shelley Moore Capito (R), running for re-election.
Democrat: Richard Ojeda of Holden, Paula Jean Swearengin of Sophia, Richie Robb of South Charleston.
Republican: Shelley Moore Capito of Charleston, Allen Whitt of Kenna, Larry Eugene Butcher of Washington.
U.S. CONGRESS
District 1, West Virginia
Incumbent: David McKinley (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Natalie Cline of Wheeling, Tom Payne of Keyser.
Republican: David B. McKinley of Wheeling.
U.S. CONGRESS
District 2, West Virginia
Incumbent: Alex Mooney (R), running for re-election.
Democrat: Cathy Kunkel of Charleston.
Republican: Alex Mooney of Charles Town, Matthew Hahn of Berkeley Springs.
U.S. CONGRESS
District 3, West Virginia
Incumbent: Carol Miller (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Jeff Lewis of Milton, Hilary Turner of Huntington, Paul E. Davis of Huntington, Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield.
Republican: Russell Siegel of Lewisburg, Carol Miller of Huntington.
WEST VIRGINIA
governor
Incumbent: Jim Justice (R), running for re-election.
Democrat: Ben Salango of Charleston, Ron Stollings of Danville, Stephen Smith of Charleston, Jody Murphy of Parkersburg, Douglas Hughes of Logan.
Republican: Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg, Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg, Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport, Doug Six of Burton, Jim Justice of Lewisburg, Brooke Lunsford of Salt Rock, Charles R. Sheedy Sr. of Cameron.
West Virginia
attorney general
Incumbent: Patrick Morrisey (R), seeking re-election
Democrat: Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond, Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin.
Republican: Patrick Morrisey of Harpers Ferry.
West Virginia
auditor
Incumbent: John McCuskey (R), running for re-election.
Democrat: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor of St. Albans.
Republican: John “JB” McCuskey of Charleston.
West Virginia
commissioner of
agriculture
Incumbent: Kent Leonhardt (R), seeking re-election.
Democrat: Dave Miller of Tunnelton, Bob Beach of Morgantown, WM J.R. Keplinger of Moorefield.
Republican: Kent Leonhardt of Fairview, Roy Ramey of Lesage.
WEST VIRGINIA
SECRETARY OF STATE
Incumbent: Mac Warner (R), running for re-election.
Democrat: Former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant.
Republican: Mac Warner of Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA
TREASURER
Incumbent: John Perdue (D), running for re-election
Democrat: John Perdue of Cross Lanes.
Republican: Riley Moore of Harpers Ferry.
WEST VIRGINIA
SUPREME COURT —
DIVISION 1 SEAT
Incumbent: Tim Armstead, running for election.
Nonpartisan Filings: Richard Neely of Charleston, Tim Armstead, David Hummel Jr.
WEST VIRGINIA
SUPREME COURT —
DIVISION 2 SEAT
Incumbent: Margaret Workman
Nonpartisan Filings: Joanna Tabit of Charleston, Kristina “Kris” Raynes, William R. “Bill” Wooten, Jim Douglas.
WEST VIRGINIA
SUPREME COURT —
DIVISION 3 SEAT
Incumbent: John A. Hutchison, filed for election.
Nonpartisan Filings: John A. Hutchison of Beckley, Lora A. Dyer of Ripley, Bill Schwartz.