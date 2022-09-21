Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — State leaders in the emergency medical service industry are seeing signs of new life in the industry after a push to address worker shortages.

The “EMS WV: Answer the Call program” was launched in June and backed with $10 million from CARES Act funds to pay for strategic initiatives to hopefully bolster the state’s EMS workforce and better equip communities to care for West Virginians.

