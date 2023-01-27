Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN – The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning following several social media posts over the past week alleging sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline.

Troopers executed the warrant and entered the building, located at 201 Stratton Street in downtown Logan, at around 10:30 a.m. according to Trooper First Class M.S. Lively with the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Troopers utilized the State Police’s mobile crime scene response team van as part of the search.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you