HARTS — West Virginia State Police in Logan County are investigating a video that reportedly shows a 15-year-old girl physically assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
The video, which depicts the older girl hitting and beating the younger girl, was posted to social media last week and has since caused a firestorm of reactions online The incident is believed to have happened in the Harts area on Aug. 2.
The West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit has been assigned to investigate the situation. Both the suspect and the victim in the video have been identified.
Investigation into the matter is currently underway, and it is unknown if charges will be filed.