DANVILLE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on W.Va. 85 in Danville from 6 p.m. until midnight Thursday, July 30.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated at U.S. 119, Madison.
According to a media release, the focus of the checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conduced with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding, DUI, and seat belt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the State Police *SP system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists, and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free device, motorists can contact the nearest WVSP detachment.
For further information regarding this checkpoint, contact First Sgt. R.L. Frye at the Hamlin Detachment of the WVSP at 304-824-3101.