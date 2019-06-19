HD Media
Sen. Paul Hardesty (D-Logan) announced Friday that he is working with the West Virginia Division of Highways on safety enhancements for the Belo exit on U.S. Route 119. The DOH is in the process of conducting a traffic study to see what is needed there.
"This traffic study will determine what we need at this dangerous exit. There are several options available. Flashing caution signs and overhead flashers are some of the options being evaluated. Once the study is completed, the proper lighting will be installed at the exit," Hardesty stated.
Hardesty said that he was contacted by Doug Goolsby, director of Emergency Management for the Mingo County Commission, requesting something be done to enhance safety on the intersection of U.S. 119 and W.Va. 65.
"... This exit is extremely dangerous due to heavy truck traffic and line of sight issues. When you compound these factors with heavy fog and bad weather, you have real problems on this stretch of road," Hardesty stated.
"I am pleased to work with the Mingo County Commission on this issue. Anything we can do to make our residents safer on the highways is a good thing. I hope the installation of the lights and signs cut down on accidents and fatalities" Hardesty concluded.
Hardesty is working with Scott Eplin, district manager of DOH District 2 on this project.