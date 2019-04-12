Logan Banner CHARLESTON Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine appointed Barry Mullins to the Logan County Board of Education on Thursday, according to a news release. Mullins will fill the seat vacated by Paul Hardesty, following his appointment to the State Senate in February. Mullins will complete Hardestys term, which expires June 30, 2020. A graduate of Chapmanville High School and the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center, Mullins works for Arch Coal. He is from the Harts Creek area in the West Magisterial District. As a board member, I am committed to making sound financial decisions, Mullins said. I look forward to working with fellow board members on increasing student achievement in the face of a pervasive drug epidemic and more of our students living with their grandparents. Mullins is the father of two daughters who attend Logan County schools. He was not among the six original applicants whom Logan County Board of Education members could not agree on before the 45-day deadline after the seat was vacated. Read more in Sunday's Logan Banner.