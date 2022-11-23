LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Nov. 17 was their first since the state’s takeover of the county school system.
Instead of the traditional meeting format, which saw Board President Dr. Pat Joe White officiating the meeting, interim Superintendent Jeff Huffman was the one who led the discussions.
Board members mostly sat back and listened, only making comments periodically.
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County school system on Oct. 27, one of the things they did as part of the takeover was limiting the local board’s authority on nearly every matter.
In recognition of that change, all the agenda items — which included action items, the personnel list, and finances — were preapproved at the state level instead of by the local board members.
Huffman said that despite the change in format, he wants the public to still feel welcomed.
“I would like to just take a minute to say that I know that if you’ve been to board meetings, you know what the typical format is and so forth,” Huffman said, “and with the recent events of the state board, the format is different and you will notice a difference in that format. However, understand that the end result of the board meeting is the same with regard to the items that you see on the agenda and so forth, so I will be reviewing the agenda and guiding through the agenda this evening, and we do want to make sure that everyone feels welcome. We’re glad that you’re here and we look forward to hearing from our guests this evening.”
Action items on the agenda that were approved include:
Agreement with Mountain State ESC to facilitate the 2022-2023 Region 2 Math Field Day — $3,000 to be paid for through county funds
Approval of a bid with Liberty Paper to purchase 840 cases of copy paper for $33,474 with county funds
Approval of U.S. Bank as the county’s PCard Provider, effective Jan. 1, 2023
Surplus computer equipment from Man High School including two HP monitors, one Lenovo Think Pad and charger, one Lenovo desktop, one HP keyboard, one HP laptop, and one Chrome laptop notebook. Huffman said the equipment will be reviewed to determine what can be used for parts while the remainder will be discarded.
Parent volunteers for Hugh Dingess Elementary, Verdunville Elementary, Chapmanville Middle, and Man Middle
Also approved were minutes for the previous meetings of Oct. 10, Oct. 20, and Oct. 25; the finances report totaling $1,182,309.90; and the latest personnel schedule, which was outlined by Personnel Director Elizabeth Thompson.
Brian Atkinson, Principal of Logan Middle School, delivered a presentation on improving school achievement at the school. Atkinson outlined several notable happenings and successes at the school during the report.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Logan County Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the board meeting room of Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center.