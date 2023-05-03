Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Step by Step, in partnership with Logan County Schools, is set to host Student Wellness Forums to aid in research sponsored by the Pallottine Foundation.

The three forums will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the Logan High School Little Theater, May 11 at the Man High School auditorium and May 16 at the Chapmanville High School auditorium. The three events are open to members of the public across Logan County.

