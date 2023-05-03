LOGAN — Step by Step, in partnership with Logan County Schools, is set to host Student Wellness Forums to aid in research sponsored by the Pallottine Foundation.
The three forums will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the Logan High School Little Theater, May 11 at the Man High School auditorium and May 16 at the Chapmanville High School auditorium. The three events are open to members of the public across Logan County.
“We have been interacting with students at five of the six secondary schools,” said Doug Walters, one of the primary researchers in the project. “We received a grant a year ago from the Pallottine Foundation. They gave us a grant to study the well-being of youth in Logan County and how they have been impacted by COVID-19.”
Walters said each school identified six students representative of the student population to participate in small discussion groups throughout the year. He said the groups have met at least once a month since September to talk about various topics.
“We ask key questions,” Walters said. “We never have to ask more than one question, we’ve found out, because it just goes from there.”
The research has stemmed from other work already done locally by Step by Step.
“The opportunity to be able to sit around together and talk about student wellness just in general, I think teachers and students really aren’t given that opportunity,” said Tyler Lucas, the other primary researcher in the project. “We at Step by Step started hosting monthly student support meetings. The student support meetings I feel like were kind of a precursor to this because it really brought the community, the resources to students that were struggling.”
Lucas said Step by Step focuses on ensuring the next generation is well-rounded. He said the academic programming has helped students achieve, and that focusing now on students’ emotional health can further support of kids from the organization.
“We have after school programs and mentoring programs that help students thrive, but I feel like with our forums we’re giving students a chance to advocate for themselves as well as a platform to be heard in a non-judgmental setting on what their experience is like post-COVID,” Lucas said. “Some of the really cool things I think will come out of it is just how students are trying to navigate through this new climate, but also how we have a new sense of awareness for mental health.”
The organization has invited community, political and faith-based leaders to attend the forums, and encourages the public to attend as well. The discussion will include what has been learned so far through the conversations with students, as well as what concerns the community has surrounding the student experience. Refreshments will be provided at each event.