McCONNELL - A Stollings man is behind bars after he was allegedly involved in two physical altercations with police when he tried to escape arrest on burglary charges.
Stephen David Dilly, 23, is charged with felonies of daytime burglary, two counts of battery on an officer, two counts of fleeing on foot and two counts of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on April 12, Logan County Sheriff's Deputy Barry Mynes Jr. heard radio traffic from Deputy B.K. Ratliff marking out on scene at a residence at an address in McConnell in reference to a possible burglary. Ratliff then told the dispatch center that the man, who was later identified by police as Dilly, had fled on foot and he was now in pursuit.
Mynes responded to the call and he and Ratliff attempted to locate Dilly. While looking by the creek bank, Dilly was reportedly observed hiding between two trees in an attempt to hide from officers.
Dilly refused to get out of the small secluded area after being given several verbal commands, according to the complaint. When Mynes then tried to get Dilly out of the area himself, the two got into a physical altercation and Dilly then attempted to flee again by trying to continue over the riverbank.
Ratliff then arrived and Dilly became combative with him as well, according to the complaint. After a brief struggle, both officers were able to place Dilly into handcuffs.
As of press time, Dilly was being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.
