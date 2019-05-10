HD Media
The STOP Coalition presents Community/Family Movie Night with Ron L. James and the "Choices" movie at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Mingo Central High School Auditorium. Coors open at 5:30 p.m.
"Choices" is the true-life story of Ron James, a 25-year repeat offender and drug addict who turned his life around to become a renowned author and sought-after motivational speaker. The movie is based on James' best selling book, "Choices," and features T.J. Griffin as James.
In addition, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of "America's Got Talent" has a small cameo role that opens the movie and has contributed original music to the film's soundtrack. He will perform a few songs before the movie starts.
The "Choices" movie lets viewers experience the emotional, sometimes amusing, often harrowing and always thought-provoking journey through James' incredible personal battles, both good and bad decisions, and the consequences that led him to pay the ultimate price with his life and time.
"We plan take the 'Choices' movie and message to schools across the country in order to end substance abuse before it starts," said James, the subject of the movie and co-founder of Your Choice Foundation. "At the end of each showing, we have a question and answer session with the community, parents and students. It's an exciting, humbling thing to see your life portrayed in a film, and if just one person sees my story and it touches their life, then it's all worth it."
The Community/Family Movie Night is free. Visit www.ChoicesMovie.com.