Williamson Daily News
The STOP Coalition will present Community/Family Movie Night with Ron L. James and the "Choices" movie at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the Mingo Central High School Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
"Choices" is the true-life story of Ron James, a 25-year repeat offender and drug addict who turned his life around to become an author and motivational speaker. The movie is based on James' best selling book, "Choices," and features T.J. Griffin as James.
In addition, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of "America's Got Talent," has a small cameo role that opens the movie and has contributed original music to the film's soundtrack. He will perform a few songs before the movie starts.
The "Choices" movie lets viewers experience the emotional, sometimes amusing, often harrowing and always thought-provoking journey through James' incredible personal battles, both good and bad decisions, and the consequences that led him to pay the ultimate price with his life and time.
The Community/Family Movie Night is free. Visit www.ChoicesMovie.com.